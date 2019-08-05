When it comes to staying in touch, by 2019 standards, Woodstock might as well have taken place in the Middle Ages, not 1969. Consider the way it was: The only way festivalgoers could communicate with the outside world was to wait hours on line to place a call at the bank of pay telephones that were hastily installed on the site. Photos would have to wait until people returned home and had them developed.

So we were wondering how different it would have been if today’s social media — such an important part of any modern concert experience — was available at Woodstock. The answer is very different, as seen by the posts below, based on true events, with a little bit of cheeky license on our part.

Compared to Coachella (or even Electric Zoo) that's a steal.

So young, so unaware they would sit in a traffic jam miles long. And maybe not ever make it back to the bug.

Peep. That. Lineup. Led Zeppelin — whose manager famously turned the gig down for fear the band would be linked to their Woodstock performance forever if they were to play it — probably have some regrets. And who the heck is Sweetwater, BTW?

Pity: No parking apps to help these folks find a space.

Wonder what that "something better" might be.

Hope they brought the exact change to throw in the tollbooth hopper. That might make the trip go faster.

Can we split the gas? You know, it's up to 27 cents a gallon now and the Vista Cruiser gets really bad mileage.

As if this person could really just turn around and go home.

No matter what year it is, free is always better.

Hang in there, soon the Hog Farm will be serving breakfast in bed for 400,000.

Does it matter that the Air Force has probably been hoarding that food since the Korean War?

Giving "free love" another meaning.

When the traffic jam was the main Woodstock story — because the downpour and resulting mud scene hadn't happened yet.

Imagine a universe in which Santana wasn't yet a household name.

Fast forward 50 years, and Rockville Centre native Kathi Cafiero, pictured above, says about marking the Woodstock anniversary: "I’d smoke a joint, but can’t handle the THC anymore! Who knew."

You heard the man.

For Cafiero, this was the best part of the whole weekend. "Jimi Hendrix playing 'The Star Spangled Banner' blew everybody away."