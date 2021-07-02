TODAY'S PAPER
Wyclef Jean to perform live show at Hamptons restaurant

Wyclef Jean performs onstage during the 2019

 Wyclef Jean performs onstage during the 2019 Essence Festival  at Louisiana Superdome on July 7, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ( Credit: Getty Images for ESSENCE/Bennett Raglin

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
In what may be one of the cozier yet impressive shows to hit the Hamptons in 2021, Wyclef Jean is slated to play Calissa in Water Mill (1020 Montauk Hwy; 631-500-9292) later this month.

The Hamptons has long been a place where A-list stars do small shows at local venues, and this concert could end up a memorable one as—due to the relatively close quarters found in the Calissa courtyard and within its dining area—anyone present will be mere footsteps from the man as he performs.

Winner of three Grammy Awards (and nominated for ten), Jean first rose to prominence as a member of the hip-hop group Fugees—with whom he won two Grammys—but has since become a notable musician and producer in his own right, winning the 1998 Grammy for Album of the Year. Aside from successful collaborations with artists like Shakira ("Hips Don't Lie") and Santana ("Maria Maria"), Jean has his own hit songs as well ("Gone till November," "We Trying to Stay Alive," "Guantanamera"). He’ll be playing at Calissa at 10 p.m. on July 16; limited table reservations are available (and required) with minimums starting at $500.

In addition, Calissa is set to make a splash as a performance venue this season with other notable artists scheduled to play the space, such as DJ Armand Van Helden (July 30), Questlove (Aug. 13) and Rev Run (Aug. 20; with DJ Ruckus) among others.

For more information or to make reservations, call email events@calissahamptons.com or visit calissahamptons.com.

