TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

XXXTentacion's single 'Sad!' tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Late rapper's albums land on Billboard's Top 10.

Rapper XXXTentacion is pictured in an undated mug

Rapper XXXTentacion is pictured in an undated mug shot released by the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Following his death, XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Sad!" and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.

Billboard reports that the rapper's song, which originally peaked at No. 7, jumps from No. 52 to No. 1 this week, supplanting Drake's "Nice for What."

The 20-year-old died last week after being shot in Florida.

His recent album — called "?'' — jumps from No. 24 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It debuted at No. 1 in March. His gold-certified 2017 debut, "17," leaps to No. 7 from No. 60.

XXXTentacion's music is heavily streamed on Spotify and other platforms.

A memorial for the performer will be held Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. at BB&T Center, a 20,000-seat arena that in Sunrise, Florida, that is home to hockey's Panthers.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and pundit Recent notable deaths
Jimmy Fallon's playful moment mussing President Donald Trump's Jimmy Fallon makes donation to immigration charity
Roseanne Barr and Laurie Metcalf appear in a Barr gives first interview since 'Roseanne' cancellation
Mike Colter in Season 2 of "Marvel's 'Marvel's Luke Cage': Season 2 is bloated and disheveled
Nickelodeon's Nickelodeon’s ‘Double Dare’ is back!
Castmates Michael Fishman, left, John Goodman, Jayden Rey, How will 'The Conners' deal with a missing Roseanne?