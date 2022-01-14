Zac Brown Band coming to Citi Field this summer

Baseball season hasn’t hit opening day yet but Citi Field is getting ready for the arrival of the Zac Brown Band on Aug.18. The Robert Randolph Band will serve as a special guest for the show.

Last year ZBB scored big with "The Comeback Tour" featuring two back-to-back late summer dates at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. This year’s "Out in the Middle Tour" will hit some of the biggest stadiums in the country, including Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago, then head overseas.

"Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings," said Brown, 43, in a statement. "We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans."

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday noon through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more Citi presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check the Ticketmaster website or the band’s website (ZacBrownBand.com) for other presale or VIP opportunities.