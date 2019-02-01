TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Zac Brown Band to play two Jones Beach shows

The "Owl Tour" comes to LI on Aug. 23 and 24.

Zac Brown sings as the Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown sings as the Zac Brown Band takes the stage at the then-Nikon Theater at Jones Beach in Wantagh in 2014. Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Zac Brown Band is shaking things up for “The Owl Tour,” opting for two shows at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater rather than its usual summer shows at Citi Field.

The “Chicken Fried” band will play Jones Beach on Aug. 23 and 24, with Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real set as openers. Though Zac Brown Band hasn’t released much information about its forthcoming album, it does have a first single already, “Someone I Used to Know,” which was co-written with Shawn Mendes.

“With ‘The Owl Tour,’ our fans can expect some new and unexpected sounds woven into the signature Zac Brown Band live music experience,” Brown said in a statement. “The owl holds special meaning for us and we look forward to sharing this with everyone.”

The massive tour, set to kick off on May 25 in Indianapolis and run through Oct. 26 in Dallas, will include stadium stops at Fenway Park in Boston, Coors Field in Denver, and Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Tickets for all the shows go on sale on Feb. 8.

