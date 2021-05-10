TODAY'S PAPER
Zac Brown Band books two September shows at Jones Beach

Zac Brown Band will bring its "Comeback

 Zac Brown Band will bring its "Comeback Tour" to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in September. Credit: Getty Images for Entercom / Aaron J. Thornton

By David J. Criblez
Zac is comin’ back! The Zac Brown Band will make its triumphant return to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater for a two-night stand on Sept. 2 and 3. Dubbed "The Comeback Tour," the show will feature special guests Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft.

"We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans," said singer/guitarist Zac Brown in a statement. "It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world."

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon via ZacBrownBand.com. A presale will be held on Tuesday at noon for members of The Zamily Fan Club.

