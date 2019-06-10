EDM producer Zedd has responded in greater detail to Matthew Koma's assertion last week that Zedd had minimized Koma's songwriting and singing contributions on their hit collaborations years ago.

"I just wanted to let my fans know my side of the story," Zedd, 29, born Anton Zaslavski, posted on social media Sunday, after having briefly replied Friday to Koma's accusatory tweets.

After addressing specific technical, musicological points in Seaford-native Koma's statements regarding the songs "Clarity," "Find You," "Spectrum" and "Suitcase," Zedd goes on to say, "What hurts the most is that Matt feels under appreciated and treated unfairly while I have countless times mentioned him / his name while we've done promo together [and] performed our songs live together and I thought I was being supportive."

He maintained that, "Anywhere you look, you will see Matt credited for his work. I wish he would have just let me know in person what he was feeling. I never want anyone I work with to be unhappy. I treat everyone I work with with love and respect and it hurts me to see someone feeling differently after 7 years."

Zedd concluded by saying of Koma, "I am incredibly proud of our work together and I continue to wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully one day we can sit down together again as friends."

Winnetka Bowling League frontman Koma, 32, is best known as one of four co-writers of Zedd's 2012 dance hit "Clarity," but did not share in the song's Grammy Award. Born Matthew Bair, he is engaged to "Younger" star Hilary Duff, with whom he has a 7-month-old daughter, Banks.