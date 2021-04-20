Ziggy Marley happy to be part of Earth Day concert

Ziggy Marley, the son of reggae icon Bob Marley and Rita Marley, will be one of the highlights of Nat Geo’s Earth Day Eve 2021 streaming concert on Wednesday.

"Any time they call me, I’m there for this. Any time they want me," he said from Los Angeles. "Everything is being done a bit different but we’re still doing it, which is the main point."

Marley will be joined at the concert by Willie Nelson, Yo-Yo Ma, Angélique Kidjo, AURORA, José González, Maggie Rogers, Rostam and Valerie June. A world premiere new music video will also air from My Morning Jacket.

"We’re making art to make a change and challenge the status quo," Marley said. "We need more art like that in this time. We need more music like that. We need more artists like that. So I am just happy that we are using art in that way."

Travel blogger Jessica Nabongo, the first Black woman to travel to all the world's countries, is hosting the Earth Day event with marine life photographer Brian Skerry, primatologist Jane Goodall, environmental journalist Lillygol Sedaghat, biologist Lucy Hawkes and ecologist Rae Wynn-Grant making special appearances.The special will be seen Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on National Geographic’s YouTube channel and website. Following that show, the action will move to TikTok for an after-party with Jayda G., who’ll be spinning records accompanied by visuals from the Disney Plus series "Earth Moods."

