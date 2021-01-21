 Marley, Aparicio, Natiruts sing for unity of the Americas

With a trilingual song that calls for the people of the Americas to unite in a more fair and loving world, Jamaican musician Ziggy Marley, Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio and Brazilian reggae band Natiruts hope to make the whole continent vibrate.

"América Vibra" was released Wednesday — the day of President Joe Biden's inauguration — as a nod to a new beginning.

"We don't want walls. We are bridges," recites Oscar-nominated actress Aparicio in Spanish before Marley and Natiruts vocalist Alexandre Carlo sing about social justice and environmental protection in English and Portuguese, respectively.

"América Vibra" includes a musical video directed by Rick Brombal that combines images of the Brazilian Senate, the White House and other iconic places covered or surrounded by vegetation in an allusion to the power of nature over that of men. The single's cover image, which shows the faces of the three artists painted in colorful geometric figures, was developed by Brazilian muralist Carlos Eduardo Fernandes Léo, better known as Kobra.

"The idea [for the song] arose in 2019, before the pandemic," said Carlo in a recent interview with The Associated Press from his home-studio in Brazil's capital, Brasilia. Natiruts, a reggae band with a career of over 25 years, planned to include it in a DVD recorded at the Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after playing in Mexico, Paraguay, Chile and Puerto Rico, but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the plan, he explained.

Months later they decided to continue on.

"The purpose was the same, the unity of the Americas," Carlo said.

And with this in mind, they invited an English-speaking colleague based in the United States to give more "legitimacy to the song" — the son of legendary Bob Marley, like his father a musician and an activist.

For the Spanish part of the song, they wanted a woman, and Aparicio, an actress and activist of Mixtec origin, provided even greater representation.