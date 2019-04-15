They’ve got legs. They still know how to use them.

ZZ Top will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year with a massive tour that includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 19.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers — Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard — have been together since 1969 through 15 studio albums and hits ranging from “La Grange” to “Sharp Dressed Man.”

“It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this!” Gibbons said in a statement. “The beards, Frank excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We're keeping it that way.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.