ZZ Top's 50th anniversary tour will hit Jones Beach in September
The band has been together since 1969 through 15 studio albums and hits ranging from "La Grange" to "Sharp Dressed Man."
They’ve got legs. They still know how to use them.
ZZ Top will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year with a massive tour that includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 19.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers — Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard — have been together since 1969 through 15 studio albums and hits ranging from “La Grange” to “Sharp Dressed Man.”
“It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this!” Gibbons said in a statement. “The beards, Frank excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We're keeping it that way.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.
