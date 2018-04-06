TODAY'S PAPER
Cirque du Soleil will light up Nassau Coliseum with ‘Volta’ in May

Cirque du Soleil's production "Volta" comes to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale beginning May 17. Photo Credit: Cirque du Soleil Inc. / Patrice Lamoureux

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
The circus will be back at the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in May, when Cirque du Soleil sets up a big top adjacent to the arena for its latest extravaganza “Volta.”

The high-voltage show, with a loose story line about the transformational journey of a game show host, is an “homage to the free spirit in all of us,” says Rob Bollinger, acrobatic performance designer, in a promotional YouTube video.

The title is taken from poetry and suggests a sudden about-face, a change in emotion or idea. Along with the expected trapeze and acrobatic acts, the show brings in extreme sports like BMX bikes and bungee jumping. “In the creative process we got really inspired by the energy of action sports,” says writer-director Bastien Alexandre, “that freedom of just going for things that you want to do, this passion that action sports practitioners just seem to exude.”

The show runs May 17-June 10 with tickets, starting at $55, available at cirquedusoleil.com/volta or by calling 877-924-7783.

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

