EntertainmentNassau Coliseum

‘Impractical Jokers’ to play New Year’s Eve show at Nassau Coliseum

Brian "Q" Quinn, left, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano, in truTV's "Impractical Jokers." Photo Credit: TruTV / Jeremy Freeman

By Glenn Gamboa  glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
The Tenderloins, best known as the gang from truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” will close out 2017 at the renovated Nassau Coliseum on New Year’s Eve.

The comedy troupe, which includes Lynbrook’s Joe Gatto, will bring its “Santiago Sent Us” tour to the arena for a night of improvised jokes and new hidden camera videos.

“It’s the best day job ever,” Gatto told Newsday earlier this year. “Your work is to make your friends fall down laughing.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 through Ticketmaster.

“We are excited to celebrate our first New Year’s Eve at the Coliseum with New York’s own comedy kings, The Tenderloins,” Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement. “Thanks to Long Island for a memorable 2017 and we can’t wait to close it out with a lot of laughs.”

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

