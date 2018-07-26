NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum is known for hosting sports, music, children’s entertainment and conventions but comedy concerts are rare. This Sunday comedian Kevin Hart will take the stage as part of his “Irresponsible Tour” putting him in elite company with the handful of legendary stand-ups who sold out the arena:

STEVE MARTIN

Oct. 6-7, 1978

Known as America’s “wild and crazy guy,” Martin achieved massive popularity wearing an arrow through his head, singing his hit song, “King Tut” and screaming, “Excuuuuuse Me!” in his signature three-piece white suit. Doing comedy in a sport arena was a new concept at the time and Martin rode the wave with his banjo in hand.

EDDIE MURPHY

July 29, 1986

At age 25, the superstar of TV (“Saturday Night Live”) and film (“Beverly Hills Cop,” “48 Hours,” “Trading Places”) from Roosevelt headlined this homecoming show. Dubbed the “Pieces of My Mind” tour, the material ended up in the 1987 concert film, “Eddie Murphy Raw,” which was filmed at the Felt Forum in NYC.

ANDREW DICE CLAY

September 16, 1989

Dicemania ran wild at the end of the eighties when the foul-mouthed comic from Brooklyn’s popularity exploded after appearing on Rodney Dangerfield’s “Nothin’ Goes Right” comedy special in 1987 followed by his 1989 HBO solo special, “The Diceman Cometh.” His leathe- bound tough guy talk had the crowd chanting adult-oriented Mother Goose poems in unison with him.