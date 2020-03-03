TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Valley Stream man charged for January convenience store holdup

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Valley Stream man has been arrested and charged in connection with the January armed robbery of a Merrick convenience store, Nassau police said Tuesday night.

Rahtae Wilson, 31, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of first-degree robbery, police said.

On Jan. 4 about 9:45 p.m., police said, Wilson robbed a Fast Break store at 1066 Merrick Ave., by pointing a gun at the store clerk and taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

He then fled the store, police said.

First Squad detectives used video surveillance and DNA evidence to identify Wilson as the suspect, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

