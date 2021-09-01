TODAY'S PAPER
Paramount to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test starting Oct. 4

Brian Wilson, shown here at a 2017 show,

Brian Wilson, shown here at a 2017 show, will perform at the Paramount in Huntington on Oct. 5, 2021.   Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Rob Grabowski

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
The Paramount in Huntington has announced that it will be adhering to Live Nation’s new COVID-19 regulations regarding showing proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72-hours in order to be admitted to an event starting Oct. 4.

The venue issued a statement via its website to ticket holders on Wednesday. 1: "In attending an event at The Paramount, you certify and attest that you, and all individuals in your party attending the event, will follow the below regulations: All fans will provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue OR must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 2 weeks after final dose) and provide printed proof of COVID-19 immunization with an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation. Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

"These confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you. Free COVID-19 testing may be found online through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The Paramount encourages all guests to wear a mask for the duration of the event. All Paramount staff are fully vaccinated and required to wear masks during all events. Some guidelines may differ on a show-by-show basis per artist request."

Live Nation announced this policy last week for all its venues including Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, which ends its 2021 series on Oct. 2 with Jonas Brothers, and NYCB Theatre at Westbury. Paramount concerts immediately coming up where the protocols will be enforced include Brian Wilson on Oct. 5 and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on Oct. 9.

For more information on The Paramount’s COVID-19 policy: paramountny.com/covid-policy.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

