Paul Gray, lead singer of pop band Wa Wa Nee, dies at 54

By The Associated Press
SYDNEY, Australia — Paul Gray, lead singer of the 1980s Australian pop band Wa Wa Nee, has died of cancer, his brother said on Wednesday. He was 54 years old.

He died on Tuesday of multiple myeloma, his brother and fellow band member Mark Gray said in a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce that Paul Gray passed away peacefully,” Mark Gray said.

“We would like to thank all the doctors, hospital staff, relatives, friends and fans for the overwhelming support given to Paul and our family while he heroically battled multiple myeloma,” he added.

Wa Wa Nee formed in the early 1980s and had an Australian hit with their single “Stimulation” in 1986.

The band later charted in the United States with the song “Sugar Free.”

The band broke up in 1989 but reformed in recent years to perform at 1980s revival concerts and to support British group The Human League on their Australian tour last year.

