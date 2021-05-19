TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Entertainment

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79

This March 29, 2016 image released by Meet

This March 29, 2016 image released by Meet The Blacks, LLC shows Paul Mooney posing at the premiere of "Meet the Blacks" in Los Angeles. Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor's longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, died of a heart attack at his Oakland, Calif. home on Wednesday. He was 79. Credit: AP/Eric Charbonneau

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW YORK — Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor's longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79.

Cassandra Williams, Mooney's publicist, said he died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland, California, from a heart attack.

Mooney's friendship and collaboration with Pryor began in 1968 and lasted until Pryor's death in 2005. Together, they confronted racism perhaps more directly than it ever had been before onstage. Mooney chronicled their partnership in his 2007 memoir "Black Is the New White."

Mooney wasn't as widely known as Pryor, but his influence on comedy was ubiquitous. As head writer on "In Living Color," Mooney helped create and inspire the Homey D. Clown character. He played the future-foretelling Negrodamus on "Chappelle's Show."

Mooney was also an actor who played Sam Cooke in 1978's "The Buddy Holly Story" and Junebug in Spike Lee's 2000 film "Bamboozled."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Maggie Q, from left, Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza
Upcoming Fox network sitcom set on Long Island
Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, and Adrienne Warren
ABC's 'Women of the Movement' about Till's mother
Newly crowned Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico
Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe
Joy Mangano is looking for inventors for her
LI's Joy Mangano seeks inventors for new reality show
Oscar winner Renée Zellweger will star in true-crime
NBC touts Zellweger, 'Law & Order' for 2021-22 season
Amy Adams as Anna Fox in "The Woman
'The Woman in the Window':  A-list talent in Z-list movie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?