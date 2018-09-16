Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Entertainment

Peter Donat, actor from ‘The X-Files,’ dies at 90

Peter Donat had roles in TV shows, films

Peter Donat had roles in TV shows, films and onstage. Photo Credit: Album / Alamy

By The Associated Press
Peter Donat, the Canadian actor who played Agent Fox Mulder’s father in “The X-Files” and had roles in TV shows, films and onstage, has died. He was 90.

His son, Caleb, told The Associated Press that his father died Monday from complications of diabetes at his home in Point Reyes Station, California.

Donat also had guest roles on TV shows such as “Murder, She Wrote,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Hill Street Blues” and “The F.B.I.” He also appeared in the Francis Ford Coppola films “The Godfather Part II” and “Tucker: The Man and His Dream.”

Pierre Collingwood Donat was born on Jan. 20, 1928, in Kentville, Nova Scotia. He changed his first name to Peter while working in the United States.

David Duchovny, who played Agent Mulder, told The New York Times that Donat “had an easy gravitas as a performer and seemed to come from that generation that took the art seriously but not too seriously.”

“The X-Files” originally ran from 1993 to 2002. Fox revived the show in 2016.

Donat was previously married to Emmy-winning actress Michael Learned, who played Olivia Walton on the CBS drama “The Waltons.”

