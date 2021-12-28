In 2022, we'll be celebrating many significant pop culture anniversaries from the premieres of "The Godfather" (50!) and "Titanic" (25!) to Billy Joel's "Nylon Curtain" (30!) and Harry Chapin's biggest hit (50!) Here's our annual, extremely subjective list of notable anniversaries designed, as always to make you say out loud, "I can't believe it's been that long!"

1972 (50th Anniversary)

MOVIES

Jan. 27 Last Tango in Paris

Feb. 13 Cabaret

March 24 The Godfather

May 4 Play It Again Sam

June 29 The Candidate

July 30 Deliverance

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aug. 4 Ben

Aug. 4 Super Fly

Aug. 25 Blacula

Dec. 13 The Poseidon Adventure

Dec. 17 The Heartbreak Kid

TV

Jan. 14 Sanford and Son

Sept. 12 Maude

Sept. 14 The Waltons

Sept. 16 The Bob Newhart Show

Sept. 17 M*A*S*H

Oct. 4 ABC Afterschool Specials

Oct. 14 Kung Fu

MUSIC

American Pie (Don MacLean)

Eat a Peach (Allman Brothers Band)

Exile on Main Street (Rolling Stones)

Oh Girl (The ChiLites)

Talking Book (Stevie Wonder)

Taxi (Harry Chapin)

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Roberta Flack)

The Harder They Come (movie soundtrack)

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (David Bowie)

Walk on the Wild Side (Lou Reed)

TURNING 50

May 2 Dwayne Johnson

Aug. 15 Ben Affleck

Aug. 30 Cameron Diaz

Sept. 6 Idris Elba

Oct. 17 Eminem

1982 (40th anniversary)

MOVIES

May 21 Annie

May 28 Rocky 3

June 4 Poltergeist

June 4 Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

June 11 ET: The Extra-terrestrial

July 28 An Officer and A Gentleman

Oct. 22 First Blood

Dec. 6 Gandhi

Dec. 8 48 HRS

Dec. 17 Tootsie

TV

Jan. 7 Fame

Feb. 1 Late Night with David Letterman

March 4 Police Squad!

Sept. 22 Family Ties

Sept. 26 Knight Rider

Sept. 27 Square Pegs

Sept. 30 Cheers

Oct. 26 St. Elsewhere

MUSIC

Beauty and the Beat (The Go-Gos)

Don't You Want Me (Human League)

Ebony and Ivory (Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder)

Eye of the Tiger (Survivor)

I Love Rock & Roll (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts)

1999 (Prince)

The Message (Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five)

The Nylon Curtain (Billy Joel)

Thriller (Michael Jackson)

TURNING 40

Apr. 15 Seth Rogen

Apr .24 Kelly Clarkson

Sept. 27 Lil Wayne

Nov. 12 Anne Hathaway

Dec. 8 Nicki Minaj

SHOCKING CELEBRITY DEATHS

March 5 John Belushi

July 23 Vic Morrow

Sept. 24 Grace Kelly

1992 (30th anniversary)

MOVIES

Feb. 14 Wayne's World

March 13 My Cousin Vinny

June 16 Batman Returns

July 1 A League of Their Own

Oct. 2 Glengarry Glen Ross

Oct. 8 Reservoir Dogs

Nov. 15 Home Alone 2

Nov. 18 Malcolm X

Nov. 27 The Crying Game

TV

Apr. 6 Barney & Friends

May 21 The Real World

May 22 Johnny Carson's final "Tonight" show

June 3 Bill Clinton plays sax on "Arsenio"

July 8 Melrose Place

Aug. 15 The Larry Sanders Show

Aug. 27 Martin

Sept. 23 Mad About You

Nov. 18 Seinfeld "The Contest" episode

Dec. 28 Amy Fisher: My Story

MUSIC

Achy Breaky Heart (Billy Ray Cyrus)

Automatic for the People (R.E.M)

Baby Got Back (Sir Mix-a-Lot)

Creep (TLC)

End of the Road (Boyz II Men)

I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston)

Rage Against the Machine (Rage Against the Machine)

The Chronic (Dr. Dre)

TURNING 30

July 22 Selena Gomez

Aug. 20 Demi Lovato

Sept. 16 Nick Jonas

Oct. 11 Cardi B

Nov. 23 Miley Cyrus

SHOCKING CELEBRITY DEATH

April 10 Sam Kinison

1997 (25th anniversary)

MOVIES

March 7 Private Parts

May 9 The Fifth Element

July 2 Men in Black

Aug. 22 G.I. Jane

Sept. 19 L.A. Confidential

Oct. 10 Boogie Nights

Nov. 20 Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Dec. 5 Good Will Hunting

Dec. 6 As Good As It Gets

Dec. 19 Titanic

TV

Jan. 3 Matt Lauer starts on "Today"

March 2 Daria

March 10 Buffy, the Vampire Slayer

April 30 "Ellen" coming out episode

July 12 Oz

Aug. 11 The View

Aug. 13 South Park

Sept. 8 Ally McBeal

MUSIC

Come on Over (Shania Twain)

I Believe I Can Fly (R Kelly)

MMMBop (Hanson)

Mo Money Mo Problems (The Notorious B.I.G.)

OK Computer (Radiohead)

Sevens (Garth Brooks)

Tubthumping (Chumbawamba)

Un-Break My Heart (Toni Braxton)

Wannabee (Spice Girls)

TURNING 25

Feb. 10 Chloe Grace Moretz

March 3 Camila Cabello

Aug. 10 Kylie Jenner

Oct. 8 Bella Thorne

SHOCKING CELEBRITY DEATHS

March 9 Notorious B.I.G.

Aug. 31 Princess Diana

Oct. 12 John Denver

Nov. 22 Michael Hutchence

Dec. 18 Chris Farley

2002 (20th anniversary)

MOVIES

May 3 Spider-Man

May 16 Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones

June 6 The Bourne Identity

June 16 Lilo & Stitch

Aug. 2 My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nov. 6 8 Mile

Nov. 14 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Dec. 18 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Dec. 20 Gangs of New York

Dec. 27 Chicago

TV

March 12 The Shield

March 25 The Bachelor

June 2 The Wire

June 11 American Idol

July 12 Monk

Sept. 16 Dr. Phil

MUSIC

A Moment Like This (Kelly Clarkson)

Ashanti (Ashanti)

Complicated (Avril Lavigne)

Don't Know Why (Norah Jones)

Hot in Herre (Nelly)

The Blueprint (Jay-Z)

The Eminem Show (Eminem)

The Rising (Bruce Springsteen)

SHOCKING CELEBRITY DEATH

April 25 Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes

2012 (10th anniversary)

MOVIES

March 23 The Hunger Games

May 4 The Avengers

July 3 The Amazing Spider-Man

July 20 The Dark Knight Rises

Oct. 12 Argo

Nov. 9 Skyfall

Nov. 16 Silver Linings Playbook

Dec. 19 Zero Dark Thirty

Dec. 25 Les Miserables

TV

April 5 Scandal

April 14 Girls

April 22 Veep

Nov. 25 Liz & Dick (Lindsay Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor)

Dec. 17 Gossip Girl ends

Dec. 20 Jersey Shore ends

MUSIC

21 (Adele)

Call Me Maybe (Carly Rae Jepsen)

Gangnam Style (Psy)

Locked out of Heaven (Bruno Mars)

Red (Taylor Swift)

Somebody That I Used to Know (Gotye)

Thrift Shop (Macklemore and Ryan Lewis)

12-12-12 Concert for Sandy Relief

SHOCKING CELEBRITY DEATH

Feb. 11 Whitney Houston