TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
16° Good Morning
Entertainment

Republic Airport becoming regular backdrop for TV and movies

The airport has been in TV shows such as "Madam Secretary" and "Billions" and movies such as "8mm" and "Two Weeks Notice." 

A scene from the "Madam Secretary" episode "Mitya"

A scene from the "Madam Secretary" episode "Mitya" filmed at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale.  Photo Credit: CBS / Sarah Shatz

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

Republic Airport in East Farmingdale is one of the busiest general aviation airports in the state, and it's not just charter flights and flight school planes keeping the two runways and multiple taxiways active. 

Over the past decade,  Republic has become a popular location for TV and film crews, with about a dozen shoots there every year. 

John Lauth, assistant airport manager, said word of mouth has spread about the Republic's accessibility and its ability to accommodate film crews. He said interest increased as more location scouts became more aware of the state Department of Transportation-run airport.

“It’s another aspect to an airport that some people don’t realize happens,” he said. “It makes for an exciting location. An airport is like a mini city in a town somewhere.”

The airport pulls in about $100,000 annually from filming fees, attracting more TV shows than movies. By comparison, Long Island MacArthur Airport — a public airport 25 times the size — earns about $500,000 annually from filming; Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach hasn't hosted any shoots; and Brookhaven Calabro Airport has had one movie filmed there, in 2017, according to officials at each airport.

The many scenes filmed at Republic have been for TV shows such as “Madam Secretary” and “Billions” and for movies such as "8mm," starring Nicholas Cage, and "Two Weeks Notice," starring Sandra Bullock.

Requests for access to more sensitive areas of the airport, like  a runway or taxiway, must be run by the Federal Aviation Administration, Lauth said, while other requests are for shooting in the main terminal, a hangar or a ramp.

He said a wooded area on airport grounds has also been a draw. 

“Boardwalk Empire” was filmed there three or four times, recreating the New Jersey pine barrens for the show, said Lauth, who has worked at Republic for 20 years. 

“We had a niche that they like to use a certain section of the airport,” he said. 

Airport officials let local policing authorities know in advance if filming will include anything that may raise an eyebrow, like pyrotechnics.

The revenue has been helpful to the airport, Lauth said. “We utilize that and reinvest revenues to help modernize the airport.”

The relationship is mutually beneficial, so airport officials do whatever they can to accommodate crews.

“They don’t give you much lead time as to when they want to come and shoot,” Lauth said.

Diana Cherryholmes, chairwoman of the Suffolk County Film Commission, said she regularly gets calls from scouts and she refers them to the airport, which often means filming at more than one Long Island location.

“Certainly, they like to bundle things, because it’s just cost-effective,” she said.

Debra Markowitz, her counterpart in the Nassau County Film Commission, said crews find Republic one of the easier airports at which to film and they appreciate the scenery.  

“Anything that’s unique that’s hard to get that’s like an airport, that’s going to be a draw,” she said.

 Kyle Strober​, executive director of Association for a Better Long Island, appreciates the filming from an economic standpoint, noting the money spent on catering services for the shoot,  dining at local restaurants, and renting hotel rooms for crew and actors benefits local businesses.

He said the different backdrops -- the wooded area, the runways and planes, the hangars and terminal -- give the film industry many options. 

“It’s a screenwriter’s dream for putting an aviation scene in a movie,” Strober said.
 

Size of airport: 52 acres

Average Aircraft Operations: 558 per day 

Approximate shoots annually: 12 to 15

Approximate annual revenue from filming: $100,000

Other notable airport shoots: 

"Royal Pains"

"Ugly Betty"

"Manifest"

"The Blacklist"

"The Colbert Report"

"John Wick" starring Keanu Reeves

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Erinn Hayes and Kevin James in a scene These are LI's 12 most memorable TV characters
Jussie Smollett arrives at the 73rd annual Golden 'Empire' actor defends himself in 1st comments since attack
It had everything that makes a halftime show These are the 10 most memorable halftime shows ever
Victoria Gotti at the Sea Grill in Manhattan LI's Victoria Gotti talks about her new movie
Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, left, and Gina 'Jane the Virgin' draws tears as show prepares for its end
Bryan Cranston attends the 2018 Performer Peer Group Bryan Cranston to star in new TV legal thriller