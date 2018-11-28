Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up for the season

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicked off the holiday season Wednesday night with thousands of lights and crystals, nearly a dozen performers, four hosts and one really, big tree.

The "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on NBC featured performances by John Legend, Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and Kellie Pickler. Plus, the Radio City Rockettes and Howie Mandel made special appearances.

If you didn't catch the broadcast, scroll down to see what you missed. The tree will remain on display through Jan. 7.

People wait for the festivities to begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday.

Flags wave around the perimeter of the ice rink before the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

The star shines at the top of the Rockefeller Christmas tree on Wednesday.

Snowflakes line the buildings ahead of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

A woman looks at preparations for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting from the window of Kate Spade on Wednesday.

Traffic is closed to all but buses on Fifth Avenue ahead of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

Preparations for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

A woman walks up Fifth Avenue wearing Christmas tree lights ahead of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicked off the holiday season on Wednesday. The tree, a 72-foot-tall Norway spruce, will be on display until Jan. 7.

People view the light show at Saks Fifth Avenue, near Rockefeller Center on Wednesday.

Thousands line the blocks before the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

People watch the lighting events from the upper floors of 30 Rock.

Hundreds crowd Rockefeller Center for the lighting on Wednesday.

Thousands line the blocks to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

Scenes from before the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday. The tree will stay lit until Jan. 7.