Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up for the season

By amNewYork
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicked off the holiday season Wednesday night with thousands of lights and crystals, nearly a dozen performers, four hosts and one really, big tree. 

The "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on NBC featured performances by John Legend, Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and Kellie Pickler. Plus, the Radio City Rockettes and Howie Mandel made special appearances. 

If you didn't catch the broadcast, scroll down to see what you missed. The tree will remain on display through Jan. 7. 

People wait for the festivities to begin. Preparations
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

People wait for the festivities to begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday. 

Flags wave around the perimeter of the ice
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Flags wave around the perimeter of the ice rink before the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

The star at the top of the tree.
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The star shines at the top of the Rockefeller Christmas tree on Wednesday. 

A photograph made with a slow shutter of
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A photograph made with a slow shutter of the statue of Prometheus in Rockefeller Center on Wednesday.

Preparations for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Snowflakes line the buildings ahead of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

A woman looks at preparations for the Rockefeller
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A woman looks at preparations for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting from the window of Kate Spade on Wednesday.

Traffic is closed to all but buses on
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Traffic is closed to all but buses on Fifth Avenue ahead of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

Preparations for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Preparations for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

Preparations for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Snowflakes line the buildings for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

A woman walks up Fifth Avenue wearing Christmas
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A woman walks up Fifth Avenue wearing Christmas tree lights ahead of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. 

Preparations for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Snowflakes line the buildings for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

People view the facade of Saks Fifth Avenue.
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

People view the light show at Saks Fifth Avenue, near Rockefeller Center on Wednesday. 

Attendees for the show that precedes the Rockefeller
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Thousands line the blocks before the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

People watch from the upper floors of Rockefeller
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

People watch the lighting events from the upper floors of 30 Rock. 

Attendees for the show that precedes the Rockefeller
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Hundreds crowd Rockefeller Center for the lighting on Wednesday.

Attendees for the show that precedes the Rockefeller
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Thousands line the blocks to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

Scenes before the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Scenes from before the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday. The tree will stay lit until Jan. 7.

Scenes before the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Thousands gather to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

