Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky dies at 87

This undated file photo shows Gennady Rozhdestvensky conducting

This undated file photo shows Gennady Rozhdestvensky conducting his orchestra during a rehearsal. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ALEXANDER NEMENOV

By The Associated Press
MOSCOW — Noted Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky, who directed orchestras in Moscow, Stockholm, Vienna and London, has died at age 87.

Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory announced his death Saturday. It did not give details on where he died or the cause.

In a career spanning more than 60 years, Rozhdestvensky served stints as principal conductor of the Bolshoi Theater Orchestra and as chief conductor of the Stockholm Philharmonic, the Vienna Symphony and the BBC Symphony. He guest-conducted at many major orchestras including the Berlin Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony and the Cleveland Orchestra.

Since 2012 he had been conductor at the State Academic Chamber Theater in Moscow.

