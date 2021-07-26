TODAY'S PAPER
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco coming to UBS Arena

Sebastian Maniscalco performs onstage at Ryman Auditorium for

Sebastian Maniscalco performs onstage at Ryman Auditorium for "Nobody Does This" Tour on June 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.  Credit: Getty Images for "Nobody Does This Tour"/Jason Kempin

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Santa Claus won’t be the only one coming to town this December as comedian Sebastian Maniscalco brings his "Nobody Does This Tour" to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Dec. 27.

"What’s up New York? You have a brand new arena called the UBS Arena being built right in your backyard in Belmont Park," said Maniscalco in a special message on YouTube. "I’m going to be the first comedian ever to perform there Dec. 27. Get your tickets this week!"

Maniscalco hasn’t played Long Island since he sold out 10 shows at The Paramount in Huntington in 2017. In 2019, he released his fifth comedy special, "Stay Hungry," which was filmed during a five-night stand at Radio City Music Hall. Maniscalco even headlined four sold out shows in two days at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Tickets for the UBS Arena show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Check the website for presale opportunities.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

