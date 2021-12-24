TODAY'S PAPER
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco reschedules area concerts, including UBS Arena

Sebastian Maniscalco performs onstage at Ryman Auditorium for

Sebastian Maniscalco performs onstage at Ryman Auditorium for "Nobody Does This" Tour on June 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.  Credit: Getty Images for "Nobody Does This Tour"/Jason Kempin

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is no longer in a New York state of mind. The stand-up was scheduled to be the first comic to headline UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Monday, however due to the outbreak of the omicron variant he has rescheduled this show on his "Nobody Does This Tour" for March 26. Maniscalco’s other local appearances at Madison Square Garden (Tuesday) and Barclays Center (Wednesday) were also postponed to March 21 and 24, respectively.

"The Cron has ripped through the city! A lot of people can’t come...people were coming in groups and half of them got COVID, the other half didn’t. People can’t go to work, it’s just a nightmare," announced Maniscalco, 48, on social media. "I apologize but after evaluating the situation it’s just the only thing we could do that makes sense. I don’t want to go and have half of the room filled up. I want to do this when everybody can really enjoy it. Once again, I apologize - Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everybody out there!"

Original tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled area show dates. For ticket inquiries, contact your point of purchase.

PHISH POSTPONES MSG DATES Jam band Phish’s upcoming four-night New Year’s run at Madison Square Garden from Dec. 29-Jan. 1, has been rescheduled for April 20 - 23, 2022. Tickets for each original show date will automatically be transferred to the respective rescheduled show date and will not need to be exchanged.

TWO MORE BROADWAY CLOSINGS "Waitress," the Broadway musical, has canceled its remaining performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, producers announced Thursday night. The decision was made after new cases of COVID were found among the company and crew. The show, based on Sarah Bareilles' music, was scheduled to run through Jan. 9. Also, the producers of the groundbreaking "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at the Golden Theatre announced Friday that the Dec. 22 performance was its last. The play, which opened in October, was the first Broadway show to be written, directed by, starring and lead-produced by Black men.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

