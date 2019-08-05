Long Island closeups

For some people, singing and dancing seem to be part of their DNA. As early as they can remember, these three Long Islanders knew that they would never be happier than when they were performing in front of an audience.

ARIANA VALDES

Lindenhurst

THE GIG She plays Sister Berte and a party guest and understudies Mother Abbess in "The Sound of Music" at The Gateway in Bellport through Aug. 17.

HER STORY Valdes, who recently moved to Harlem, was practically born in a trunk. Her mom was a costume designer for a theater group, so Valdes accompanied her to rehearsals. Her first role was Charlie Bucket's dad in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" in a local children's production. After graduating from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, she appeared in the ensemble of "Show Boat" at Gateway. She toured as Mrs. Hopkins in "My Fair Lady" and won a Broadway World award for playing Abuela Claudia in "In the Heights," a part for which she had to appear older. "I'd had an ankle injury," she says, "and I used that to my advantage and used a cane."

WHAT'S NEXT Valdes will appear in the Off-Broadway musical "The Green Room" at the Sargent Theatre Sept. 25-Oct. 27.

MISSY DOWSE

Smithtown

THE GIG She plays Stephanie in "Saturday Night Fever" at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport through Sept. 1.

HER STORY Dowse made her stage debut at 7 in "The Music Man" at Star Playhouse in Commack. "I thought, I can sing, dance and act all in one place. This is the best thing ever," she says. While attending Hofstra University, Dowse took a year off to appear as Louise in a national tour of "Gypsy." Another highlight was a staged reading of "Agnes of God" with another Hofstra alum, Susan Sullivan, and Talia Shire at the school in 2007. "Saturday Night Fever" has been an especially rewarding experience, she says. "The movie and show have such iconic characters and we’re not far from the area it’s inspired by," she says. "People who grew up in Bay Ridge have been to see the show which is really, really cool.".

WHAT'S NEXT Dowse says her goal is to make a comfortable living and work consistently in New York.

EUSHIN VITALE

15, Bellerose Village

THE GIG She just finished a run in the musical “Game Changers” at TADA Youth Theater in Manhattan.

HER STORY Vitale has been performing with TADA, whose alumni include Jordan Peele and Kerry Washington, since she was 12. Vitale says her most rewarding experiences have been doing shows that touch on her experiences. “I did one show where I played a girl who moves from Missouri to New York City and is going through all these changes,” she says. “I could relate to the idea of meeting new friends and being in a new environment."

In “Game Changers,” she played a contestant on a game show that has never had a winner. “One of the things I learned on this show was how to leave my problems at the door and bring the energy,” she says.

WHAT’S NEXT Vitale is off to Korea and will then audition for TADA’s next show, “The Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood.”