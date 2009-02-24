Stevie Wonder's 'Sketches': A classical melodic gem

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Stevie Wonder knows from classics. Classical, too, asit turns out.

Monday night at the Library of Congress, the Motown legend spoke ofa longtime "love for classical music" -- of listening to Stravinsky,Bach and Beethoven. And then Wonder ambled onstage at the library'sCoolidge Auditorium and gave the world-premiere performance of"Sketches of a Life," a classical composition that he began writingin 1976, when he was still at the peak of his pop-songwriting powers.

- Click here to see photos of Stevie Wonder at the Library of Congress, and with the Obamas at the White House

Accompanied by a 21-piece chamber ensemble, Wonder alternatedbetween piano, electric keyboard and his trusty harmonica during alargely autobiographical work in nine movements. His melodic giftswere on generous display during the nearly 20-minute piece, though thechords tended to be darker and more haunting than the ones Wonderusually writes. The music, though, was no less lyrical or soulful.

Wonder, 58, who was in Washington to receive the Library ofCongress's second Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, presented"Sketches of a Life" as a musical commission from the library. ( PaulSimon was the prize's first recipient in 2007.) Wonder had beensitting on the completed composition since the 1990s and just neededan impetus to introduce it to the world, he said.

He's hardly a classical purist, of course: "Sketches" leaned attimes toward pop show tunes and jazz. One movement was something likechamber funk, with Wonder vamping on the clavinet as the ensemble'ssound swelled. Another segment was basically a blues-jazzinstrumental, with Wonder taking off on a lyrical harmonica run overpiano chords and a swaying beat -- all while jazz legend Herbie Hancocknodded his head in the audience.

Still, Wonder seemed comfortable with the form and even displayedimpressive restraint for a newcomer in the classical sandbox, stayingaway from bombast and saving the musical flyover for the triumphal,regal finale, which was full of horn fanfare.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On a scale of Billy Joel to Elvis Costello, it was PaulMcCartney-plus: Wonder is one of those pop guys who can do classical.

For an encore, Wonder returned to his strength and comfort zone,performing two of his pop classics : "Overjoyed" and "My CherieAmour."

President Barack Obama -- an ardent Wonder fan -- will present the Gershwin Prize to the musician at the White House on Wednesday. A gala concert headlined by Wonder and featuring Tony Bennett, Martina McBride and

Will.I.Am, among other artists, will be staged that night in the EastRoom. The event will be broadcast Thursday by PBS. The library said audio of the commissioned piece also would be posted soon on its Web site.

Said the librarian of Congress, James Billington: "This really will be Wonder week in Washington."

- Click here to see photos of Stevie Wonder at the Library of Congress, and with the Obamas at the White House