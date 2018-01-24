Forget Melissa McCarthy for Kia? "Mean" Joe Greene or Budweiser's puppies? Never. Ahead of Super Bowl LII, here are some of the most memorable commercials ever to air during the big game.

Kia, Super Bowl LI, 2017 Kia and Melissa McCarthy certainly had a shrewd strategy going into this game. First, there were those series of "teases" (Mel and the Rhino? Ouch). Then there was her surprise super-social-media-charged turn as White House press secretary Sean Spicer on "Saturday Night Live" the night before the Super Bowl. And finally the ad -- the best one of Super Bowl LI. These things don't happen by accident (and next time she wants to save the whales, maybe go on "SNL" instead?).

Budweiser, Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 The Budweiser Clydesdales come to the rescue of a puppy being threatened by a predator in this Super Bowl XLIX ad from 2015.

Always, Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 A discussion about what it means to do something "like a girl" was featured in this Always ad during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

CareerBuilder.com, Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005 Ever have one of those jobs where nobody seemed to know what they were doing? These monkeys have that kind of job in this CareerBuilder.com commercial during Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

Snickers, Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 A Snickers "Brady Bunch" parody shown during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Danny Trejo stars as a hungry Marcia Brady with a cameo appearance by Steve Buscemi as Jan Brady.

Snickers, Super Bowl XXX, 1996 In this Snickers ad from Super Bowl XXX in 1996, head coach Marv Levy tells the then-perennial Super Bowl-losing Buffalo Bills that they "aren't going anywhere" until they figure out how to win one.

Diet Pepsi, Super Bowl XXV, 1991 Ray Charles performs in this Diet Pepsi ad, "The Right One Baby," from Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

Bud Light Super Bowl XLV, 2011 In this Bud Light Super Bowl XLV, 2011 commercial, a resourceful dog sitter and party host puts his dogs to work.

Google, Super Bowl XLIV, 2010 Google's minimalist spot from Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 tells one person's life story through a series of Google searches.

Coca-Cola, Super Bowl XIV, 1980 Widely considered the best Super Bowl commercial, "Hey Kid, Catch!" for Coca-Cola starring Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle "Mean" Joe Greene, aired during Super Bowl XIV in 1980.

Snickers Super Bowl XLIV, 2010 In this Snickers commercial for Super Bowl XLIV 2010, Betty White plays backyard football -- with a cameo by Abe Vigoda.

Old Spice, Super Bowl XLV, 2011 This commercial from Old Spice, "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like," featuring former pro football player Isaiah Mustafa, aired during Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl XXXIII,1999 Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl XXXIII ad from 1999 features two dalmatians separated at birth. One day they see each other again, one on a firetruck and other aboard the company's iconic Clydesdale wagon.

Doritos, Super Bowl XLVI, 2012 In this Doritos ad from Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, a dog, which likely made a cat disappear, ensures the cat owner's silence by bribing him with a bag of Doritos.

Reebok, Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003 This Reebok ad from Super Bowl XXXVII 2003 wonders what would happen if a fierce linebacker was allowed to enforce the rules inside a drab office.

Pepsi, Super Bowl XXIX, 1995 This Super Bowl XXIX, 1995 commercial features a boy accidentally slurping his way into a Pepsi bottle in this ad titled "Inner Tube."

Volkswagen, Super Bowl XLVI, 2012 In this Volkswagen commercial during Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, a dog's dream workout gets him some bar patrons' approval over Darth Vader.

Doritos Super Bowl XLV, 2011 In this Doritos commercial from Super Bowl XLV in 2011, a pug eyes a bag of Doritos its owner is holding behind a glass door; the dog charges and knocks the door down, flattening his owner.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXXIII,1999 A Budweiser commercial in which a live lobster grabs a beer and escapes from a restaurant, aired during Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999.

Pepsi Super Bowl XXVI, 1992 The era's most well-known supermodel, Cindy Crawford, turned heads by appearing in this Pepsi commercial aired during Super Bowl XXVI, 1992. Two young boys watching her drinking the soda can't believe how beautiful Pepsi's new can is.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014 This story of a friendship between a Golden Lab puppy and a Clydesdale during this Budweiser, Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014 commercial that caused the Internet to collectively say "Awwwww."

Volkswagen, Super Bowl XLV, 2011 In this Super Bowl XLV, 2011 commercial, a pint-sized Darth Vader runs around his house while trying to use the Force in this commercial from Volkswagen.

Noxzema Super Bowl VIII, 1974 In this Noxzema Super Bowl VIII, 1974 commercial, New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath "gets creamed" by "Charlie's Angels" star Farrah Fawcett, making it an all-time classic.

Doritos, Super Bowl XXXII, 1998 A Doritos commercial featuring Ali Landry in a laundry, first shown during Super Bowl XXXII in 1998. It also has Sean Hayes of "Will and Grace" fame.

Apple Computer, Super Bowl XVIII, 1984 Inspired by George Orwell's novel, Apple's 1984 ad introduced America to the Macintosh computer. It aired nationally once: during Super Bowl XVIII, 1984.

Bud-Light, Super Bowl XXXI,1997 In this Budweiser ad from Super Bowl XXXI in 1997, a con man tries to sell an "old" copier to a businessman by demonstrating its ability to transform 2-D photos of Bud Light into the real 3-D thing! The con man's henchman is inside the machine.

Gatorade, Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003 In this Gatorade ad from Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003, a 39-year-old Michael Jordan plays a one-one-one game against his younger, Chicago Bulls-era self. As the ad ends, both are challenged by Jordan as a collegian.

Master Lock, Super Bowl VIII, 1974 This Master Lock ad from Super Bowl VIII in 1974 shows one of its locks holding despite being shot through its center by a high-powered rifle.

Xerox, Super Bowl X, 1976 In this Xerox ad from Super Bowl X in 1976, a monk named Dominic seeks out a then-newfangled Xerox machine to make copies of religious documents.

Wendy's Super Bowl XVIII, 1984 In this Wendy's Super Bowl XVIII, 1984 commercial "Where's the Beef?" a question asked by actress Clara Peller in 1984 became one of the most popular catchphrases of the decade.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002 A Budweiser commercial produced after 9/11. It aired only once, during Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002. This one-minute commercial features the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale horses running across snow-covered ground into New York City, where they stop to gaze at the Statue of Liberty and the city's skyline before lowering their heads on bended knees in a gesture of respect.

Bud Light Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002 In this Bud Light 2002 Super Bowl XXXVI commercial, a man and a woman are in their home and the man runs upstairs and jumps on the bed, only to slide right out the window due to its satin sheets.

BMW, Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 Former "Today" show hosts Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel team up in this ad for an electric BMW model, first aired during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXXIV, 2000 When a desperate director needs a movie star dog to cry, he instructs the dog to think of his worst day, in this Super Bowl XXXIV ad from 2000.

Bud Light, Super Bowl XL, 2006 In this Bud Light ad from Super Bowl XL in 2006, a guy installs a revolving secret kitchen wall to hide his refrigerator full of Bud Light -- with not-too-successful results.

Dodge Ram, Super Bowl XLVII, 2013 In this 2013 Super Bowl XLVII ad for Dodge Ram trucks, the late broadcaster Paul Harvey narrates his ode to the American farmer.

Doritos, Super Bowl XLIII, 2009 In this Super Bowl XLIII ad from 2009, a man uses a snow globe, which he calls his "crystal ball," to determine whether his office will get free Doritos.

Fedex, Super Bowl XLII, 2008 In this Super Bowl XLII 2008 ad, a company's decision to enlist carrier pigeons to transport their packages instead of FedEx has disastrous results.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXX, 1996 In this Super Bowl XXX 1996 ad, two groups of Budweiser Clydesdales square off in a football game.

Tabasco, Super Bowl XXXII, 1998 In this Super Bowl XXXII 1998 commercial, a guy on his porch eats a slice of Tabasco-filled pizza, a mosquito bites him. Moments later, the insect goes up in flames.

Coca-Cola, Super Bowl XLII, 2008 In this Super Bowl XLII 2008 commercial, two parade floats, Stewie from Family Guy and Underdog, battle it out for a Coca-Cola. Neither ends up prevailing.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003 In this Budweiser commercial for Super Bowl XXXVII 2003, an equine football game is slowed to a crawl as the referee, played by an actual zebra, visits the replay booth.

Nissan, Super Bowl XXXI, 1997 In this Super Bowl XXXI commercial from 1997, talking pigeons attempt to dive bomb a brand new Nissan as "Highway to the Danger Zone" plays in the background.

Monster.com, Super Bowl XXXIII, 1999 In this Monster.com ad from Super Bowl XXXIII, 1999, a handful of kids explain what desperate measures they're willing to take in order to climb the corporate ladder.

Pepsi, Super Bowl XXIX, 1995 A Coca-Cola driver and a Pepsi driver meet in a diner on a snowy night in this Super Bowl XXIX, 1995 commercial. They hit it off for a while, then things go terribly wrong.

Nike, Super Bowl XXVI, 1992 In this classic Nike commercial for Super Bowl XXVI, 1992, Michael "Air" Jordan starred with Bugs Bunny, who put on his sneakers and became "Hare Jordan" as the pair defeated a team of cartoonish losers.

E-Trade, Super Bowl XXXIV, 2000 This ad from Super Bowl XXXIV, 2000,features a dancing chimpanzee and a winking admission from E-Trade that the company wasted $2 million on a Super Bowl commercial.

Pepsi, Super Bowl XXX, 1996 This Pepsi commercial from Super Bowl XXX, 1996, features a Coca-Cola delivery man unwisely deciding he would like to sample the competition's product and the whole cooler of cans falls out.

Budweiser, Super Bowl XXIII, 1989 In this Super Bowl XXIII, 1989 commercial teams of anthropomorphic Budweiser and Bud Light bottles play football. Long Islander Bob Costas does the play-by-play.

McDonalds, Super Bowl XXVII, 1993 In this Super Bowl XXVII, 1993 commercial, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan play in a spectacular head-to-head shooting contest in this McDonald's spot. "Off the expressway, over the river, through the window, off the floor, nothing but net."