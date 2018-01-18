TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Timberlake has made peace with Janet Jackson after Super Bowl incident

The singer says he and Jackson have talked privately about the 2004 “wardrobe malfunction.”

Justin Timberlake performs CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.,

Justin Timberlake performs CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 4, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rick Diamond

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Justin Timberlake says he has made up with Janet Jackson following the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” at the Super Bowl in 2004.

When asked on a Beats 1 radio interview broadcast Thursday if he and Jackson have since made peace, Timberlake said, “Absolutely.”

The singer, who is preparing for the release of his fourth solo album, says he and Jackson have talked privately about the incident.

“I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” Timberlake says. “I mean, I don’t think it’s my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

At the infamous halftime show, Timberlake ripped Jackson’s costume to reveal her right breast, bare except for a nipple ring. Jackson was barred a week later from the Grammy telecast.

