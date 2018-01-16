Matt Damon, beer company Stella Artois and Water.org have joined together to pre-release one of the first Super Bowl LII commercials — entitled “Taps” — which began streaming on YouTube Tuesday.

In the 30-second ad, Damon turns on a faucet, saying “it’s like magic and yet millions of people in the developing world walk up to six hours each day for water.” He then holds up a glass with “Stella Artois” emblazoned on it: “If just 1 percent of you buy one of these we can provide clean water to one person in the developing world for up to five years.”

Stella has run a similar promotion with Water.org for several years, but this is the first Super Bowl ad. And since you wondered, this isn’t Damon’s first time in the Big Game: He last appeared in a commercial for Nationwide Insurance, with Mindy Kaling, in 2015.

Meanwhile, more details about the Water.org promotion are in the small print below the glass, or “chalice,” per the ad posted on YouTube. The beer company will donate $3.13 to the Damon-co-founded Water.org for every chalice sold between Jan. 18 and Dec. 31 or up to 300,000 chalices.

We’ll do the math for you — that’s $939,000. Why this specific amount? Why or how can this provide clean water to millions?

The small print does not get into that level of detail, however, the news release from the Anheuser Busch-owned Stella Artois further says that “From Jan. 15 until April 15 of this year, every purchase of a Stella Artois 12-pack (both bottles and cans, including Stella Artois Cidre) will help Water.org provide 12 months of clean water for one person in the developing world. For those watching the big game at a bar, the purchase of one pint or bottle of Stella Artois will help provide one month of clean water. And as in years past, in 2018 every purchase of a Limited-Edition Stella Artois Chalice will help provide five years of clean water for one person in the developing world.”

During an appearance on “Today” Tuesday, Damon — on the show with Gary White, the CEO of Water.org — said “it’s such a massive problem — clean water and sanitation. We’re losing a million children every year under the age of five for an absolutely ridiculous reason. They can’t get clean water.”

“Our plan,” he added, “is that by 2022 to hit 60 million [people].”