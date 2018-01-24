What was the most popular band the year of the first-ever Super Bowl? What about the biggest movie from 1991, the year the Giants beat the Bills by a single point?

Take a look back at the popular songs, TV shows and movies from some of the biggest Super Bowl game years -- including ones in which New York teams played.

Super Bowl LI: Feb. 5, 2017 (New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28)

No. 1 song: "Bad & Boujee" by Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

No. 1 movie: "Split"

Top TV shows: "NCIS," "The Big Bang Theory," "This Is Us," above,



Super Bowl XLVI: Feb. 5, 2012 (New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17)

No. 1 Song: "Set Fire to the Rain" by Adele, above

Big TV shows: "Sunday Night Football," "American Idol," "Dancing with the Stars"

No. 1 movie: "Chronicle"

Super Bowl XLII: Feb. 3, 2008 (New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14)

No. 1 Song: "Low" by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain

Big TV shows: "American Idol," "Desperate Housewives," "Dancing with the Stars," above

No. 1 Movie: "Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert"

Super Bowl XXXV: Jan. 28, 2001 (Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7)

No. 1 song: "Independent Women Part One" by Destiny's Child, above

Big TV shows: "Survivor," "ER," "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire"

No. 1 movie: "The Wedding Planner"

Super Bowl XXV: Jan. 27, 1991 (New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19)

No. 1 song: "The First Time" by Surface

Big TV shows: "60 Minutes," "Roseanne," "Murphy Brown"

No. 1 movie: "Home Alone," above

Super Bowl XXI: Jan. 21, 1987 (New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20)

No. 1 song: "Shake You Down" by Gregory Abbott

Big TV shows: "The Cosby Show," above, "A Different World," "Cheers"

No. 1 movie: "Critical Condition"

Super Bowl X: Jan. 18, 1976 (Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17)

No. 1 song: "I Write the Songs" by Barry Manilow

Big TV shows: "Happy Days," "M*A*S*H," "Charlie's Angels," above

No. 1 movie: "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

Super Bowl III: Jan. 12, 1969 (New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7)

No. 1 song: "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye

Big TV shows: "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza"

No. 1 movie: "Oliver!," above