Super Bowl snapshots: Popular movies, TV shows, songs from the biggest game years

By Newsday staff
What was the most popular band the year of the first-ever Super Bowl? What about the biggest movie from 1991, the year the Giants beat the Bills by a single point?

Take a look back at the popular songs, TV shows and movies from some of the biggest Super Bowl game years -- including ones in which New York teams played.

Super Bowl LI: Feb. 5, 2017

(New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28)  No.
Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff

(New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28)
 No. 1 song: "Bad & Boujee" by Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
No. 1 movie: "Split"
Top TV shows: "NCIS," "The Big Bang Theory," "This Is Us," above,

Super Bowl XLVI: Feb. 5, 2012

(New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17)
Photo Credit: AP/ Matt Sayles

(New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17)
No. 1 Song: "Set Fire to the Rain" by Adele, above
Big TV shows: "Sunday Night Football," "American Idol," "Dancing with the Stars"
No. 1 movie: "Chronicle"

Super Bowl XLII: Feb. 3, 2008

(New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14)
Photo Credit: AP/ Kelsey McNeal

(New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14)
No. 1 Song: "Low" by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain
Big TV shows: "American Idol," "Desperate Housewives," "Dancing with the Stars," above
No. 1 Movie: "Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert"

Super Bowl XXXV: Jan. 28, 2001

(Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7) No.
Photo Credit: Night Beat/ Stephen McBride

(Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7)
No. 1 song: "Independent Women Part One" by Destiny's Child, above
Big TV shows: "Survivor," "ER," "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire"
No. 1 movie: "The Wedding Planner"

Super Bowl XXV: Jan. 27, 1991

(New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19) No.
Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox

(New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19)
No. 1 song: "The First Time" by Surface
Big TV shows: "60 Minutes," "Roseanne," "Murphy Brown"
No. 1 movie: "Home Alone," above

Super Bowl XXI: Jan. 21, 1987

(New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20) No.
Photo Credit: NBC

(New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20)
No. 1 song: "Shake You Down" by Gregory Abbott
Big TV shows: "The Cosby Show," above, "A Different World," "Cheers"
No. 1 movie: "Critical Condition"

Super Bowl X: Jan. 18, 1976

(Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17) No. 1
Photo Credit: ABC

(Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17)
No. 1 song: "I Write the Songs" by Barry Manilow
Big TV shows: "Happy Days," "M*A*S*H," "Charlie's Angels," above
No. 1 movie: "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"

Super Bowl III: Jan. 12, 1969

(New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7) No.
Photo Credit: Columbia Pictures

(New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7)
No. 1 song: "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye
Big TV shows: "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza"
No. 1 movie: "Oliver!," above

Super Bowl I: Jan. 15, 1967

(Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10)
Photo Credit: AP

(Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10)
No. 1 song: "I'm a Believer" by the Monkees, above
Big TV shows: "The Andy Griffith Show," "The Lucy Show," "Gomer Pyle, USMC"
No. 1 movie: "The Sand Pebbles"

