Final 'Yellowstone' episodes delayed until late 2024 due to Hollywood strikes

The long-awaited final installment of “Yellowstone” — featuring Kevin Costner’s final episodes — has been delayed until November 2024, the Paramount Network announced Thursday.

Originally scheduled to return this month, Paramount cited this year's actors and screenwriters strikes for production delays. The first half of the fifth season debuted in November 2022.

Paramount also announced two spinoffs, a prequel tentatively called “1944” and a sequel to the current series, called “2024.” There's no word yet on any casting for either series.

“Yellowstone” has been a phenomenon for Paramount Network. The premiere episode of season 5 was watched by 12.1 million people, more than for any other scripted series airing at the time.

CBS also began airing “Yellowstone” from the beginning this fall to help fill out its prime-time schedule due to the strikes, and 21.6 million people tuned in to season 1. It’s now begun airing season 2.

“Yellowstone” is a contemporary Western drama that follows the Duttons, a wealthy family in Montana that owns the largest ranch in the United States. Its patriarch is John Dutton III, played by Costner. It was created by Taylor Sheridan.