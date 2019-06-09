'Hadestown' takes early lead with 6 Tony wins

"Hadestown," a hauntingly beautiful folk opera that updates the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, took an early lead at last night's 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Rachel Chavkin was named best director of a musical and Andre De Shields best featured actor in the ceremony, which celebrated a Broadway season that saw a record attendance of nearly 15 million. The musical, written by Anais Mitchell, also took honors for scenic design, lighting, sound and orchestration.

Hosted for the second time by James Corden, the show was more inspirational than political, with the voters choosing to honor several longtime veterans of the New York stage. In a surprise to no one, Elaine May won best actress in a play for "The Waverly Gallery." Accepting her first Tony, the actress said she did it by getting in a play written by Kenneth Lonergan. "It was about his family, I played his grandmother ... and at the end of the play I died. My death was described on stage by Lucas [Hedges, who played her grandson] so heartbreakingly ... that watching from the wings, I thought I'm going to win this guy's Tony."

Accepting his Tony, De Shields said he didn't have time to thank everyone who has "loved me into consciousness," so instead he offered the three cardinal rules that have sustained him: "Surround yourself with people whose eyes light up when they see you coming; slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be; the top of one mountain is the bottom of the next, so keep climbing."

Chavkin challenged the theater industry to step up it's diversity awareness. "I wish I wasn't the only woman directing a musical on Broadway this season," she said to cheers. "There are so many women who are ready to go, there are so many artists of color who are ready to go ... this is not a pipeline issue. It is a failure of imagination by a field whose job is to imagine the way the world could be."

Other early winners included Ali Stroker, best featured actress in a musical, who performs her role as Ado Annie in "Oklahoma!" from a wheelchair. "This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena. You are."

Celia Keenan-Bolger took best featured actress in a play for "To Kill a Mockingbird" and Bertie Carvel featured actor in a play for "Ink." Mart Crowley's "The Boys in the Band" won best revival of a play, and Sam Mendes was named best director for "The Ferryman."

There were some light moments. Presenting the award for best featured actress in a play, Tina Fey suggested it might be time to ditch gender categories in acting. "There should just be two acting categories," she quipped, humans and puppets. "You know it takes eight guys to operate Bryan Cranston."

And while Long Island's Joe Iconis lost out in the orchestration category, his internet sensation song "Michael in the Bathroom" from "Be More Chill" got a great spot, performed by Corden singing woefully from a stall, before last year's hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban popped out to join the lament, wondering if CBS would do away with any host at all as in the Oscars.