Broadway's 'A Bronx Tale' sets closing date

"A Bronx Tale" is about to come to an end.

The 1960s-set Broadway musical about a local gangster who befriends a boy living in the Bronx will close on Aug. 5 following a nearly two-year run. Actor-writer Chazz Palminteri, the man behind all three versions of “A Bronx Tale” (his semiautobiographical 1989 one-man show, the 1993 film adaptation and the musical), recently stepped into the production, taking over as the gangster Sonny at select performances in place of Nick Cordero. On Saturdays and Sundays, Cordero, who has been with the show since it opened in December 2016, continues to play Sonny.

Palminteri also played the charming gangster in the film version, which co-starred Robert DeNiro as the boy's concerned father.

The producers will launch a national tour in the fall. At the time of its closing, the show will have played 700 performances.