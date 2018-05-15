WHAT "A Chorus Line" WHERE The Gateway Performing Arts Center, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport INFO From $59, thegateway.org, 631-286-1133 BOTTOM LINE The dancers on the line still have a powerful story to tell.

No matter how often you see Michael Bennett's brilliant "A Chorus Line," something new always presents itself.

In the fine production now at The Gateway in Bellport, it's a line Paul (a poignant Eddie Gutierrez) says as he painfully recollects his early days as a dancer, forced to perform as a girl because he was so small.

"There are a lot of people in this world," he says, "who don't know how to be men."

Whoa! I've seen the show at least 10 times, but never before did that one jump out at me.

Which only speaks to the power of this Pulitzer- and Tony-winning piece, created in the mid-'70s from Bennett's taped conversations with Broadway dancers. One of them, Mitzi Hamilton (one of the inspirations for Val), directs, or as the program notes, restages this production. Not surprisingly, she has gathered a uniformly wonderful cast, led by Sabrina Harper, who gives us a wrenching Cassie, dancing her heart out in "The Music and the Mirror."

So if it's been awhile, give this show another shot. There's always something more to discover.