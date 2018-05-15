TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

'A Chorus Line' review: Still a powerful story

The company of "A Chorus Line" performs the

The company of "A Chorus Line" performs the finale at The Gateway Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County. Photo Credit: Jeff Bellante

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com
Print

WHAT "A Chorus Line"

WHERE The Gateway Performing Arts Center, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport

INFO From $59, thegateway.org, 631-286-1133

BOTTOM LINE The dancers on the line still have a powerful story to tell.

No matter how often you see Michael Bennett's brilliant "A Chorus Line," something new always presents itself. 

In the fine production now at The Gateway in Bellport, it's a line Paul (a poignant Eddie Gutierrez) says as he painfully recollects his early days as a dancer, forced to perform as a girl because he was so small.

"There are a lot of people in this world," he says, "who don't know how to be men."

Whoa! I've seen the show at least 10 times, but never before did that one jump out at me.

Which only speaks to the power of this Pulitzer- and Tony-winning piece, created in the mid-'70s from Bennett's taped conversations with Broadway dancers. One of them, Mitzi Hamilton (one of the inspirations for Val), directs, or as the program notes, restages this production. Not surprisingly, she has gathered a uniformly wonderful cast, led by Sabrina Harper, who gives us a wrenching Cassie, dancing her heart out in "The Music and the Mirror."

So if it's been awhile, give this show another shot. There's always something more to discover. 

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Tom Wolfe, the white-suited wizard of New Journalism, Recent notable deaths
Alec Baldwin attends The New York University Tisch Alec Baldwin gets Sunday-night talk show on ABC
From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows
Actor Tim Allen in a scene from "Last Fox adds 3 new sitcoms to fall lineup
Michael Shannon stars in HBO's "Fahrenheit 451." 'Fahrenheit 451': Disappointing adaptation
Charlie McDermott, left, Eden Sher, Atticus Shaffer, Neil Five series set in Indiana