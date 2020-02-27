THE SHOW "About Love"

THE DEAL Will Pomerantz is making the leap from Sag Harbor to Off-Broadway. The Bay Street Theater associate artistic director is the writer and director of "About Love," a new play with music that opens Wednesday and runs through March 22 at the Sheen Center in Manhattan. Inspired by Russian writer Ivan Turgenev's novella "First Love," the show also features music and lyrics by Nancy Harrow. "Everyone remembers the first time they fell in love, and the universality of that experience, coupled with Turgenev's beautiful prose, proved irresistible to me," Pomerantz said in a statement. For tickets, go to aboutlovetheplay.com.

THE SHOW "Beetlejuice"

THE DEAL In the wake of Sophia Anne Caruso's Feb. 19 departure from the Tony-nominated musical, Presley Ryan will assume the role of Lydia from Feb. 28 through March 29. Ryan has previously appeared on Broadway in "Fun Home" and played Cindy Lou Who in the national tour of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." No word yet on who will follow Ryan in "Beetlejuice," which is scheduled to end its run at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6.

THE SHOW "Letters Live"

THE DEAL Who says letter writing is a lost art? "Letters Live," in which performers read literary correspondence written by notables from John Steinbeck to Tom Hanks, will be presented at The Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. on April 19 and 20. Tickets to the show, which benefits PEN America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing literature and human rights, are available at ticketmaster.com. No word yet on who'll appear, but past readers have included Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Edie Falco and Brie Larson.

WHAT The Clive Barnes Awards

THE DEAL Andrew Burnap ("The Inheritance"), Celia Rose Gooding ("Jagged Little Pill"), Christopher Livingston ("The Great Society") and Sophia Anne Caruso ("Beetlejuice") are the four finalists for the Theater Artist Award at this year's ceremony which honors excellence in theater and dance. With the exception of Caruso, all made their Broadway debuts. Each finalist will receive $500, while the winner will be awarded $5,000. The ceremony will take place April 6 at Lincoln Center's Walter Reade Theater.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Following successful runs in London and Off-Broadway, the musical with a book by Conor McPherson and featuring the songs of Bob Dylan makes it Broadway bow on Thursday at the Belsaco Theatre. $49-$199; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com.