Adam Driver, the menacing Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” will come to Broadway in 2019, starring in Lanford Wilson’s “Burn This.”

He’ll play Pale, a role originated by John Malkovich, in the 1987 drama, which co-starred Joan Allen, about four New Yorkers’ reactions to the death of a young dancer. Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening”) will direct.

The revival had been scheduled last year with Jake Gyllenhaal, but he dropped out in order to do the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.” Driver, a three-time Emmy nominee for the HBO series “Girls,” has been on Broadway in the past, appearing with Frank Langella in “Man and Boy” and with Cherry Jones in “Mrs. Warren’s Profession.”