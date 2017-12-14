TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 30° Good Evening
Few Clouds 30° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

Adam Driver returning to Broadway in ‘Burn This’ revival

Adam Driver at the London premiere of

Adam Driver at the London premiere of "Logan Lucky" on August 21, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stuart C. Wilson

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Adam Driver, the menacing Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” will come to Broadway in 2019, starring in Lanford Wilson’s “Burn This.”

He’ll play Pale, a role originated by John Malkovich, in the 1987 drama, which co-starred Joan Allen, about four New Yorkers’ reactions to the death of a young dancer. Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening”) will direct.

The revival had been scheduled last year with Jake Gyllenhaal, but he dropped out in order to do the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.” Driver, a three-time Emmy nominee for the HBO series “Girls,” has been on Broadway in the past, appearing with Frank Langella in “Man and Boy” and with Cherry Jones in “Mrs. Warren’s Profession.”

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

BBC America will air coverage of the World BBC America takes aim at darts tournaments coverage
Tavis Smiley, seen here on April 27, 2016, Smiley: PBS is rushing to judgment about me
Oprah Winfrey arrives for the David Foster Foundation Winfrey to receive Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show Monday, Dec. Kimmel pleads for better health care for children
Raven-Symone was named as a co-host of 'The View' co-hosts through the years
Jean-Claude Van Damme as the lead in Amazon ‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’: Fascinating, but uneven