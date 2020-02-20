'Ain't Too Proud' gets two new Temptations

THE SHOW "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations"

THE DEAL Nik Walker and Matt Manuel have just gotten Temp jobs on Broadway. "Hamilton" alum Walker will replace Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams and newcomer Manuel takes over for Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin in the Tony-winning musical beginning Feb. 28. Baskin and Sykes leave the show on Feb. 26, though Sykes has booked a high-profile Broadway gig: He'll star as Michael Jackson in "MJ the Musical," which begins previews at the Neil Simon Theatre on July 6 and opens Aug. 13.

WHO Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel

THE DEAL On his podcast "Eleven," which launched Thursday, Tony Award winner Creel teased that he and Bareilles are teaming on a new project. "I'm going to say it here that we are going to do a new show together. We're just crafting what it's going to be but we're going to play opposite each other in a new show. I'm excited!" he said. The two are currently starring together in "Waitress" at London's Adelphi Theatre, where Creel recorded his arts and theater podcast. Bareilles, whio also wrote the songs for "Waitress," and Creel co-starred in the Broadway production last year.

THE SHOW "The Civil War"

THE DEAL Tony Yazbeck will direct this musical about the War Between the States which will be presented by Manhattan Concert Productions next Valentine's Day at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. The show, which only played for two months on Broadway in 1999, features a book and lyrics by Frank Wildhorn, Gregory Boyd and Jack Murphy. Casting will be announced at a later date.



WHAT Silver Anniversary Gala Concert & Live Auction

THE DEAL "Moulin Rouge!" star Karen Olivo, Priscilla Lopez ("Grand Horizons") and "Hadestown" Tony winner André De Shields are among the latest performers on tap for Broadway Inspirational Voices' March 2 gala at the Edison Ballroom. Also joining the previously announced Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, Daniel Watts and Crystal Monee Hall are Andréa Burns, Nathan Lee Graham and Mauricio Martinez. For tickets to the event, which honors Disney Theatrical Productions' commitment to diversity, go to bivoices.org/gala2020.