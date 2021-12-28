Get ready, 'cause here it goes.

"Ain't Too Proud," the Tony-Award winning musical about '60s Motown group The Temptations, will play it final performance on Jan. 16, the show's producers announced Tuesday. It is the fourth Broadway show — along with "Jagged Little Pill," "Thoughts of a Colored Man" and "Waitress" — to post a closing notice in the past week amid the recent spike in COVID cases due to the omicron variant.

The Imperial Theatre, home to "Ain't Too Proud," has been dark since Dec. 15 after several cast members of the show tested positive for coronavirus. Performances will resume Tuesday night.

"Ain't Too Proud" opened in March 2019 and ran for one year before the coronavirus resulted in a Broadway lockdown in March 2020. It reopened on Oct. 16. When the show closes, it will have played 448 performances and 21 previews.

A touring production of "Ain't Too Proud" that was scheduled to open Dec. 15 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., was postponed after several people involved with the show tested positive for coronavirus. The show was rescheduled to open Tuesday night.