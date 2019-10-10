Al Roker returning to 'Waitress'

Al Roker is coming back for another helping of pie in "Waitress."

The venerable weather anchor on NBC's "Today" show will return to the Broadway hit as Joe, the curmudgeonly diner owner, from Nov. 1 through Nov. 24. Not only does Roker get to display his acting chops, but he even gets to sing — the tender ballad "Take It From an Old Man."

Roker, who played the role for six weeks last fall, will not appear in the Saturday and Sunday matinees (except for Nov. 24). He will also be absent from the Nov. 23 evening performance.

In addition to the return of Roker, current "Waitress" lead Jordin Sparks will continue with the show through Nov. 24. The season 6 "American Idol" champ joined the hit musical on Sept. 16. She had previously appeared on Broadway in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical "In the Heights" from August through November 2010.

It was announced earlier this year that "Waitress," which premiered on Broadway in April 2016, will close shop on Jan. 5.