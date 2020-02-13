Broadway getting a new Aladdin, more theater news

THE SHOW "Aladdin"

THE DEAL It's a wish granted for Ainsley Melham. The actor, who played the title role in the original Australian production of "Aladdin," will star in the Broadway version starting sometime in March. Clinton Greenspan, the current Aladdin, plays his final performance on Sunday. Rodney Ingram, who understudied the role in 2015, will play Aladdin during the interim. Also new to the cast will be Marina Pires, who will take over as Princess Jasmine from March 24 to May 31. Arielle Jacobs will continue in the role until March 22.

THE SHOW "Wicked"

THE DEAL They're off to see the Wizard. Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte will join the long-running musical as Elphaba and her love interest, Flyero, beginning Feb. 25. The show marks Pearce's Broadway debut, but Gravitte has appeared in the show before as part of the ensemble. Hannah Corneau and Jake Boyd will play their final performances in the roles on Feb. 23.

THE SHOW "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"

THE DEAL This revival of the Meredith Willson musical about socialite and Titanic survivor Molly Brown will stay afloat a little bit longer than expected. The show, which is in previews ahead of its Feb. 26 opening at the Abron Arts Center, will now close on April 5 instead of March 22. Beth Malone, who earned a Tony nomination for "Fun Home," stars as Brown, a role played by Tammy Grimes in the original 1960 Broadway production and by Debbie Reynolds in the 1964 movie.

THE SHOW "Arsenic and Old Lace"

THE DEAL Break out the elderberry wine. Lilli Cooper, who earned a Tony nomination for "Tootsie," and Tony winner Chuck Cooper ("The Life") have joined the cast of Keen Company's reading of Joseph Kesselring's black comedy at Theatre Row on Feb. 24. The reading, a benefit for Keen Company, also stars Michael Urie as a theater critic who discovers that his eccentric but lovable aunts (Marsha Mason, Kathleen Chalfant) have been killing their elderly boarders with their lethal elderberry wine. For tickets ($100-$250), call 212-239-6200 or go to telecharge.com.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

WEST SIDE STORY This isn't your grandmother's "West Side Story." Director Ivo van Hove re-imagining of the classic won't feature "I Feel Pretty" or but will have new choreography in lieu of the iconic Jerome Robbins dance numbers. It opens Feb. 20 at Broadway Theatre. $39-$199; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com.