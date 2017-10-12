THE SHOW “Meteor Shower”

THE DEAL Alan Tudyk has departed the cast of Steve Martin’s new Broadway comedy, which is still in rehearsal, due to “creative differences,” according to producers. The show’s starry cast includes Amy Schumer, Keegan-Michael Key and Laura Benanti. Tudyk will be replaced by Jeremy Shamos, whose screen credits include “Better Call Saul” and “Birdman.” The play, which is being directed by Jerry Zaks, begins previews Nov. 1 at the Booth Theatre.

THE SHOW “Come from Away”

THE DEAL Producers of the feel-good Broadway musical (which depicts airline passengers who were stranded in a small town in Newfoundland in the immediate aftermath of 9/11) announced that the show has recouped its $12 million capitalization costs less than eight months since opening night, officially making it a hit by traditional standards. A new Toronto production and a North American tour are in the works.

THE SHOW “Rocktopia”

THE DEAL An elaborate stage concert mixing rock hits (Queen, Journey, U2, Pink Floyd, The Who) with classical music (Mozart, Beethoven, Handel, Tchaikovsky) and incorporating lead vocalists, a five-piece band, 20-piece orchestra, and 40-person choir, will play a six-week engagement at the Broadway Theatre beginning March 20. “We want to break down barriers and any preconceived notion of what either genre is about,” creator and singer Rob Evan said in a statement. The show has toured internationally and has been broadcast on PBS.

THE SHOW “Young Frankenstein”

THE DEAL A decade after it flopped on Broadway, Mel Brooks’ musical is back from the dead — and it may finally be a hit. A revamped, reincarnated version of the musical (staged by Susan Stroman, with the 91-year-old comic filmmaker on hand to supervise) just opened in London to rave reviews. As of now, it is unclear whether “Young Frankenstein” has enough electricity, brains and spare body parts to shuffle back to Broadway.

THE SHOW “Of Thee I Sing”

THE DEAL George and Ira Gershwin’s 1931 witty, operetta-style satire of presidential politics will receive a one-night-only concert production on Nov. 2 at Carnegie Hall produced by MasterVoices (formerly the Collegiate Chorale). Broadway actors joining the group’s large choir and orchestra will include Bryce Pinkham (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”), Denée Benton (“The Great Comet”) and Elizabeth Stanley (“On the Town”).