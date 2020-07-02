Alec Baldwin and Julianne Moore are about to be reunited — both literally and theatrically.

The Massapequa-raised actor who co-starred with the Oscar winner as her husband in the 2014 drama "Still Alice," will play her once-a-year-fling in a virtual staged reading of "Same Time, Next Year" on July 12. Veteran actor and Bridgehamptonite Bob Balaban will direct the performance, which is a benefit for Guild Hall in East Hampton.

Bernard Slade's comedy spans 25 years and follows two people, who are married to others, but meet annually at the same inn in Northern California for a weekend rendezvous. The play was a hit on Broadway when it opened in 1975 with Ellen Burstyn and Charles Grodin as the lovers. The 1978 film version starred Burstyn and Alan Alda.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $100 per household. Ticket holders will receive an email within 24 hours of purchase with a link to the reading. For additional details, go to guildhall.org.