It's all aboard for Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche.

Roundabout Theatre Company announced Monday that the actors will perform in a one-night reunion benefit reading of the Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur comedy "Twentieth Century." It's a return engagement for the two, who starred in the Roundabout's 2004 revival directed by Walter Bobbie, who will also stage the reading.

Long Island native Baldwin, a Tony nominee for "A Streetcar Named Desire" in 1992, plays an egomaniacal (he's good at that!) Broadway director. When he boards the Twentieth Century Limited, he encounters a woman from his past (Heche), the former chorus girl he discovered who has since become a Hollywood diva. He'd like to get her back under contract and has 20 hours on the train to make it happen.

Additional cast members for the April 29 benefit at Studio 54 will be announced shortly; tickets are on sale at roundabouttheatre.org.