Alex Brightman will once again get into the spirit of "Beetlejuice."

The actor, who received a Tony Award nomination for playing the title character in the musical which opened in April 2019 and ran for 11 months, will reprise the role when "Beetlejuice" returns on April 8. Complete casting for the show will be announced on Thursday.

"It's showtime!" joked Brightman in a video that accompanied the casting announcement.

"Beetlejuice" is based on the popular 1988 Tim Burton movie that starred Michael Keaton as the malicious ghost and Geena Davis and Long Islander Alec Baldwin as a deceased couple who seek his help.

The stage production earned eight Tony nominations, including one for best musical. Tickets can be purchased at telecharge.com and will also be available at the Marquis Theatre box office starting on Feb. 18.