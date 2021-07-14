Alyssa Wray, a top 10 finalist on the recent season of the ABC singing competition "American Idol," stars in "Songs for a New World" at The Gateway Performing Arts Center in Bellport.

Jason Robert Brown's much-revived musical revue, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1995, opens Wednesday and runs through July 31.

"Happy first preview day :)))," wrote Kentucky native Wray, 19, on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of herself sitting happily onstage at the venerable nonprofit theater.

The day before, she posted a video of herself on the last day of technical rehearsal, singing a snippet of the number "I'm Not Afraid of Anything." The cast also includes Christian Douglas, Jordan Goodsell, Caleb Mitchell, Mary Kate Moore and Morgan Billings Smith.

The Gateway is not requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend, but asks unvaccinated patrons to wear a suitable face mask indoors at all times as per New York State regulations.