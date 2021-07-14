TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

'American 'Idol' finalist Alyssa Wray stars in Gateway show

"American Idol" finalist Alyssa Wray stars in "Songs

"American Idol" finalist Alyssa Wray stars in "Songs for a New World" at Gateway Playhouse in Bellport through July 31. Credit: American Idol Social Media Team

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Alyssa Wray, a top 10 finalist on the recent season of the ABC singing competition "American Idol," stars in "Songs for a New World" at The Gateway Performing Arts Center in Bellport.

Jason Robert Brown's much-revived musical revue, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1995, opens Wednesday and runs through July 31.

"Happy first preview day :)))," wrote Kentucky native Wray, 19, on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of herself sitting happily onstage at the venerable nonprofit theater.

The day before, she posted a video of herself on the last day of technical rehearsal, singing a snippet of the number "I'm Not Afraid of Anything." The cast also includes Christian Douglas, Jordan Goodsell, Caleb Mitchell, Mary Kate Moore and Morgan Billings Smith.

The Gateway is not requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend, but asks unvaccinated patrons to wear a suitable face mask indoors at all times as per New York State regulations.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage, left, will no longer
Amazon scraps Nic Cage's 'Tiger King' series
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star in "Bridgerton,"
Streaming shows, stars dominate Emmy nominees
ABC's George Stephanopoulos hosts "Jeopardy!" through Friday.
Stephanopoulos on 'Jeopardy!': It was 'intense'
Paris Hilton's Netflix cooking series premieres Aug. 4.
Paris Hilton to star in Netflix cooking show
Dr. Craig O'Connell, at West Marina in Point
LI 'Shark Week' star reveals a 2021 highlight: Ninja sharks
Joshua Dela Cruz, star of "Blue's Clues &
Nickelodeon celebrates 'Blue's Clues' anniversary with movie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?