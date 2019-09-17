TODAY'S PAPER
Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell to star in 'American Buffalo'

Laurence Fishburne, left, and Sam Rockwell, pictured in

Laurence Fishburne, left, and Sam Rockwell, pictured in a composite image, are set to star in "American Buffalo" next April on Broadway. Photo Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Kevin Winter, left; Getty Images for IMDb / Rich Polk

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
What would be the Broadway season be without a David Mamet work? A revival of the playwright's "American Buffalo" is set to open this spring and it will have some serious star power courtesy of Tony winner Laurence Fishburne and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell.

The show marks Fishburne's first appearance on Broadway since 2008, when he played former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in the biographical drama "Thurgood." Rockwell last appeared on Broadway in a 2015 revival of Sam Shepard's "Fool for Love."

Previews will begin in March leading to the show's official opening on April 14. Neil Pepe, who has helmed two previous Mamet plays, will direct "American Buffalo." The theater has yet to be announced.

"American Buffalo," which first ran on Broadway in 1977 starring Robert Duvall, centers on the owner of a junk shop who sells a buffalo nickel to a customer for $90 and then plots to steal it back when he discovers its true value. The show returned to Broadway in 1983 with Al Pacino starring. A 2008 Broadway revival with the unlikely starring trio of Cedric the Entertainer, Haley Joel Osment and John Leguizamo closed after eight performances.

