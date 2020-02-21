LI gets a double dose of 'American Idiot' musical

For fans of Green Day, the next two months will be an "Idiot's" delight. Long Islanders will have the chance to see back-to-back productions of the rockers' angst-ridden musical "American Idiot."

The first is being performing at CM Performing Arts Center's Noel S. Ruiz Theatre in Oakdale through March 14. The show features all of the songs from the band's 2004 album "American Idiot," upon which the 2010 Tony-winning show is based, as well as numbers from the 2009 follow-up album "21st Century Breakdown." Tickets are $18-$29, and can be purchased by calling 631-218-2810 or visiting cmpac.com.

Then on March 21, Smithtown Performing Arts Center will take audiences down the "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" with its version of "American Idiot," which runs through April 26. When you reserve seats online, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to the Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer at Citi Field on Aug. 22. Go to smithtownpac.org for show tickets ($25-$40) and contest details. You can also call the box office at 631-724-3700.

Given the show's political and sexual themes and some adult language, it's recommended for ages 13 and up.