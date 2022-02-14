"American Utopia," the hit show starring Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, is about to enjoy a little more time on Broadway. On Monday, producers announced that the show's run has been extended until April 3.

The show, essentially a theatrical concert starring Byrne, has enjoyed a successful run at the St. James Theatre since it returned in September. It's also been one of the few shows that managed to adapt its format and continue with performances even after some members of the show were quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus in December. In September, "American Utopia" also received a special Tony Award.

Prior to its Broadway return five months ago, "American Utopia" played the Hudson Theatre from October 2019 to February 2020.