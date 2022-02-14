TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'American Utopia' Broadway run extended through April 3

David Byrne of the Talking Heads stars in

David Byrne of the Talking Heads stars in "American Utopia." 

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"American Utopia," the hit show starring Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, is about to enjoy a little more time on Broadway. On Monday, producers announced that the show's run has been extended until April 3.

The show, essentially a theatrical concert starring Byrne, has enjoyed a successful run at the St. James Theatre since it returned in September. It's also been one of the few shows that managed to adapt its format and continue with performances even after some members of the show were quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus in December. In September, "American Utopia" also received a special Tony Award.

Prior to its Broadway return five months ago, "American Utopia" played the Hudson Theatre from October 2019 to February 2020.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

This photo provided by shows a scene from
LI's Jamie-Lynn Sigler on her 'epic' Super Bowl commercial
Doug Geed, who has been a reporter and
Meet News 12's new 10 p.m. team: Doug Geed and Mackenzie Maynard
Whoopi Goldberg returned as moderator Monday to the
Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' after suspension
A Clydesdale's Journey | Budweiser Super Bowl 2022
Here are the best and worst Super Bowl LVI commercials
Idris Elba calls his legendary Spokes-Blokes for advice
Sneak peek: Super Bowl ads everyone will be talking about
"Oscar Peterson: Black + White" explores the life
'Oscar Peterson': Hulu doc celebrates legendary jazz pianist
Didn’t find what you were looking for?