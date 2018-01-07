Amy Schumer and Laura Benanti, two of the four stars of Steve Martin’s Broadway comedy “Meteor Shower,” have taken ill, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s sole scheduled performance, a matinee.

The show’s representative on Sunday variously attributed the stars’ absences as due to “the flu” and “winter weather illnesses.” The play, with a limited run from Nov. 29 to Jan. 21 at the Booth Theatre, is scheduled to resume performances Tuesday. Ticket buyers can contact their point of purchase for exchanges and refunds, the representative said.

“We’re really sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience today’s audience will experience, and we look forward to welcoming back Amy and Laura next week,” producer Joey Parnes told Newsday in a statement.

Kate Reinders is understudy for both Schumer and Benanti, a five-time Tony Award nominee who won in 2008 for her featured role in “Gypsy.” The representative did not respond to an email Sunday inquiring whether Reinders is scheduled to play one of the roles Tuesday, or if there were a contingency plan in case both Schumer and Benanti remained out.

In “Meteor Shower,” the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer makes her Broadway debut playing wife Corky, hosting a dinner party with husband Norm (Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos) for another couple (Benanti and Keegan-Michael Key) in Ojai, California, in 1993. Polite small talk leads to marital chaos as a literal meteor shower strikes. Alan Tudyk, originally announced to play Norm, left in early October due to reported creative differences.

Directed by four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, “Meteor Shower” premiered at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre, and subsequently was produced at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut. Neither production featured Schumer, who joined the Broadway-bound production in August.