Entertainment Theater

Broadway's 'Anastasia' to play final performance March 31

Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson star in "Anastasia"

Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson star in "Anastasia" on Broadway. Photo Credit: MurphyMade/Evan Zimmerman

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"Anastasia," the musical about a mysterious woman claiming to be the daughter of Czar Nicholas II, is about to end its two-year reign on Broadway.

The show, which is based on the 1997 animated movie that featured the voice of Meg Ryan in the title role, will play its final performance on March 31. The closing of "Anastasia" follows Monday's announcement that last year's best musical Tony Award winner "The Band's Visit" will wrap on April 7.

Upon closing, "Anastasia" will have played 808 regular and 34 preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre. The national tour of the family-friendly musical is set to continue through March 2020. An ambitious international tour of "Anastasia" is also underway with productions in the works for The Netherlands, Korea, Japan, Mexico, Australia and Brazil.

